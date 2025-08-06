Avista Corporation Reveals Fall In Q2 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avista Corporation (AVA) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $23 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Avista Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14 Mln. vs. $23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.29 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.52 to $2.72

