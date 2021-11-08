Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) insiders sold US$2.4m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Quite a few Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Avista Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non Executive Chairman, Scott Morris, sold US$477k worth of shares at a price of US$47.68 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$40.29. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Avista insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AVA Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2021

Avista Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Avista shares over the last three months. We note insiders cashed in US$135k worth of shares. On the flip side, Director Sena Kwawu spent US$838 on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Avista insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avista Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Avista, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Avista makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Avista you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

