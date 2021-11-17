Avista Corporation (AVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Avista Corporation (AVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.423 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.29, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVA was $40.29, representing a -18.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.14 and a 11.3% increase over the 52 week low of $36.20.

AVA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). AVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports AVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.84%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ava Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 4.21% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of AVA at 7.39%.

