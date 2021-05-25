Avista Corporation (AVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Avista Corporation (AVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.423 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.13, the dividend yield is 3.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVA was $46.13, representing a -6.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.14 and a 42.99% increase over the 52 week low of $32.26.

AVA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). AVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports AVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.58%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 25.57% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of AVA at 8.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.