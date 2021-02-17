Avista Corporation (AVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Avista Corporation (AVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.423 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.44% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVA was $38.49, representing a -27.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $53 and a 19.94% increase over the 52 week low of $32.09.

AVA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). AVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports AVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.46%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIOV with an increase of 54.01% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of AVA at 7.43%.

