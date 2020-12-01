Avista Corporation (AVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

Avista Corporation (AVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.52, the dividend yield is 4.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVA was $37.52, representing a -29.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $53 and a 16.92% increase over the 52 week low of $32.09.

AVA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). AVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports AVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.03%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVA as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLYV with an increase of 33.09% over the last 100 days. VIOV has the highest percent weighting of AVA at 0.73%.

