Dividends
AVA

Avista Corporation (AVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Avista Corporation (AVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.71, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVA was $36.71, representing a -30.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $53 and a 14.4% increase over the 52 week low of $32.09.

AVA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). AVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports AVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.48%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AVA as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)
  • Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
  • iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJS with an increase of 39.17% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of AVA at 8.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVA

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular