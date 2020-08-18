Avista Corporation (AVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Avista Corporation (AVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.71, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVA was $36.71, representing a -30.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $53 and a 14.4% increase over the 52 week low of $32.09.

AVA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). AVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports AVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.48%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJS with an increase of 39.17% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of AVA at 8.38%.

