Avista Corp. Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) reported fourth quarter net income of $50.9 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $58.7 million, or $0.85 per share, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total operating revenue increased to $418.83 million from $368.36 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $431.18 million in revenue.

Avista Corp. confirmed its 2022 and 2023 consolidated earnings guidance with ranges of $1.93 to $2.13 per share in 2022, and $2.42 to $2.62 per share in 2023.

