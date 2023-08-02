Avista Corp. Q2 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) released a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $17.48 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $11.45 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $368.6 million from $368.52 million last year.

Avista Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $17.48 Mln. vs. $11.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.16 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.65 -Revenue (Q2): $368.6 Mln vs. $368.52 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.27 to $2.47

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.