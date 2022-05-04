Markets
AVA

Avista Corp. Q1 Profit Rises; Reaffirms FY22, FY23 Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Avista Corporation (AVA), a provider of electricity and natural gas, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings for the first quarter, supported by Avista Utilities segmental income, which had higher earnings due to benefits from its completed general rate cases in Idaho and Washington. In addition, the company's earnings beat the Street view.

Separately, for the fiscal 2022 and 2023, the Group has reaffirmed its earnings guidance.

For the quarter ended in March, the Spokane-headquartered company reported a net income of $71.56 million or $0.99 per share, compared with $68.01 million or $0.98 per share, reported for the same period last year.

Five analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were estimating the firm to report earnings per share at $0.91. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

On segmental basis, Avista Utilities registered its earnings for the period at $62.27 million, higher than $64.05 million, recorded for the same quarter of 2021.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, Avista continues to expect its earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $1.93 - $2.13. Analysts', on average, expect the company to report its earnings at $2 per share.

For the financial year 2023, the Group projects its EPS to be in the range of $2.42 - $2.62.

Dennis Vermillion, CEO of Avista, said: "...For the remainder of 2022 we anticipate seeing higher interest costs and energy costs based upon the current economic environment. However, we are proactively managing these issues and are on track to meet our consolidated earnings targets for the full year."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular