Avista Corp. Confirms Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) confirmed its 2020 earnings guidance to a consolidated range of $1.75 to $1.95 per share. The company expects to be near the midpoint of the guidance range. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.86. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net income to shareholders was $4.9 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.08 per share, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.12, for the quarter.

Third quarter operating revenues declined to $263.56 million from $274.93 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $301.1 million, for the quarter.

