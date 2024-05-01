Avista Corp. Announces Increase In Q1 Income, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $71.50 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $54.85 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.3% to $594.94 million from $460.14 million last year.

Avista Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $71.50 Mln. vs. $54.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $594.94 Mln vs. $460.14 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.36 - $2.56

