Avista Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on August 6

Avista Corp. schedules a conference call for Q2 2025 results on August 6, accessible via pre-registration on its website.

Quiver AI Summary

Avista Corp. will conduct its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 results on August 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. EDT, following the release of earnings information at 7:05 a.m. that day. Interested participants need to pre-register for the call on Avista's investor website. The event will be accessible via webcast, and a replay will be available for a year afterward. Avista is an energy company providing electric and natural gas services to customers across a wide service territory in the Pacific Northwest and has a subsidiary operating in Alaska. For further details, visit Avista's corporate website.

Potential Positives

Avista Corp. is set to report its second quarter 2025 earnings, indicating a commitment to financial transparency and engagement with investors.



The scheduled conference call allows for direct interaction between the company and its shareholders, fostering investor relations and trust.



The extensive service territory, covering 30,000 square miles and a population of 1.7 million, showcases Avista Corp.'s significant market presence and customer base in the energy sector.



The availability of a one-year replay for the webcast enhances accessibility and ensures that investors can stay informed about the company's performance.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any information regarding the financial performance or key highlights for the second quarter of 2025, leaving stakeholders without immediate insights into the company's current status.

The requirement for pre-registration to access the conference call could limit engagement and accessibility for investors and analysts.

There is no mention of any positive developments or significant achievements; the focus is primarily on the logistics of the upcoming conference call.

FAQ

When is Avista's second quarter 2025 conference call?

Avista's conference call will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You must pre-register via the Presentations and Events link on Avista’s website to access the call-in details.

What time will the earnings news release be issued?

The news release for second quarter 2025 earnings will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 6, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast replay?

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year on Avista's website at investor.avistacorp.com.

What services does Avista Utilities provide?

Avista Utilities provides electric service to 422,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers across its service territory.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AVA Insider Trading Activity

$AVA insiders have traded $AVA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN ALDEN COX (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,927 shares for an estimated $193,934 .

. RYAN L KRASSELT (Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $160,026

SCOTT J KINNEY (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,322 shares for an estimated $127,782 .

. WAYNE O MANUEL (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $120,002 .

. DAVID J MEYER (Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $79,317

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $AVA stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SPOKANE, Wash., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A news release with second quarter 2025 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Aug. 6, 2025.





This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at



investor.avistacorp.com



.



You must pre-register for the call via the Presentations and Events link at Avista’s website (







investor.avistacorp.com/events-and-presentations







) to access the call-in details for the webcast.



A replay of the webcast will be available for one year on the Avista Corp. website at



investor.avistacorp.com



.





Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses.



Avista Utilities



is the operating division that provides electric service to 422,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service to 18,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary



Alaska Electric Light and Power Company



. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit



www.avistacorp.com



.





Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.





To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to



dalila.sheehan@avistacorp.com













Contact:















Media:





Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174













Lena Funston (509) 495-8090,



lena.funston@avistacorp.com











Investors:





Stacey Walters (509) 495-2046,



stacey.walters@avistacorp.com





















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.