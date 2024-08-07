Avista Corp. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $22.858 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $17.484 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Avista Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $22.858 Mln. vs. $17.484 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.23 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.36 to $2.56

