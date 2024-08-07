News & Insights

Markets
AVA

Avista Corp. Q2 Income Climbs

August 07, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $22.858 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $17.484 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Avista Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $22.858 Mln. vs. $17.484 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.23 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.36 to $2.56

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.