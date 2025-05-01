Avista Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 per Share

Avista Corp. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, payable June 13, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

Avista Corp. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on June 13, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 13, 2025. The decision to declare dividends is made at the discretion of the board of directors, who regularly review factors such as financial performance, business strategy, and market conditions. Avista, an energy company, provides electric and natural gas services across a broad territory in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, serving over 800,000 customers. Stock for Avista is traded under the ticker "AVA," and the release includes forward-looking statements, indicating that actual outcomes may vary due to various risks and uncertainties.

Avista Corp. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend declaration reflects the company's positive financial outlook and the board of directors' confidence in its business strategies and economic conditions.

Shareholders will receive the dividend on June 13, 2025, benefiting those who hold shares as of May 13, 2025, which may enhance shareholder loyalty and attract potential investors.

Avista's diverse service operations, including electric and natural gas service to hundreds of thousands of customers across multiple states, underscore the company's stability and growth potential in the energy sector.

The declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the board of directors, which may indicate instability or unpredictability in future dividend payments.

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company's future performance may be uncertain.

