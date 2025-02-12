Avista Corp. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.49 per Share

Avista Corp. announces a quarterly dividend increase to $0.49 per share, continuing 23 years of consecutive increases.

Avista Corp. has announced a quarterly dividend increase of $0.015 per share, bringing the total dividend to $0.49 per share, which results in an annualized dividend of $1.96. This dividend will be payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of February 26, 2025. Heather Rosentrater, the President and CEO, emphasized that the board has raised the dividend for 23 consecutive years, reflecting their commitment to increasing shareholder value. The dividend decisions are made at the board's discretion, taking various factors into account. Avista Corp. operates in energy production, transmission, and distribution, serving numerous customers across a vast geographical area.

Potential Positives

Avista Corp. announced a quarterly dividend increase to $0.49 per share, reflecting a commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

This marks the twenty-third consecutive year that the board has raised the dividend, highlighting a strong track record of consistent shareholder value creation.

The upcoming dividend payment schedule and record date provide clarity and transparency for shareholders regarding their returns.

The company demonstrated confidence in its financial health and business strategies by increasing the dividend, indicating positive outlook and stability.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that dividend declarations are at the "sole discretion" of the board, which may lead to uncertainty about future dividends and potential instability in shareholder returns.

While the company highlights a 23-year history of dividend increases, it does not disclose specific financial metrics that justify this latest increase, leaving stakeholders with questions about the underlying financial health.

The mention of forward-looking statements and associated risks and uncertainties may create concerns among investors regarding the company’s ability to meet its expectations, especially given the potential for material differences from anticipated results.

FAQ

What is the new dividend per share declared by Avista Corp?

Avista Corp. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, an increase of $0.015.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 26, 2025.

How long has Avista been raising its dividends?

Avista Corp. has raised its dividends for twenty-three consecutive years, demonstrating commitment to shareholder value.

What factors does the board consider when declaring dividends?

The board considers financial results, business strategies, and economic conditions when determining the level of dividends.

Where can I find more information about Avista Corp.?

More information about Avista Corp. can be found at their official website, www.avistacorp.com.

$AVA Insider Trading Activity

$AVA insiders have traded $AVA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J MEYER (Vice President) sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $91,968

$AVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $AVA stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Avista Corp.’s



(



NYSE: AVA



) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share on the company’s common stock, an increase of $0.015 per share, yielding an annualized dividend of $1.96. The common stock dividend is payable March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2025.





“For twenty-three consecutive years, the board of directors has raised the dividend for our shareholders. I believe it demonstrates the board’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value and Avista’s commitment to shareholder returns,” said Avista President and Chief Executive Officer Heather Rosentrater.





The declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the board of directors. The board considers the level of dividends on a regular basis, taking into account numerous factors, including financial results, business strategies, and economic and competitive conditions.







About Avista Corp.







Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses.



Avista Utilities



is the operating division that provides electric service to 418,000 customers and natural gas to 382,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary



Alaska Electric Light and Power Company



. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit



www.avistacorp.com



