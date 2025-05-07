Avista Corp. Announces Advance In Q1 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $79 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $71 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Avista Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $79 Mln. vs. $71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.91 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.52 to $2.72

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.