Avista Confirms FY21, FY23 EPS Outlook; Cuts FY22 EPS Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, energy company Avista Corp. (AVA) confirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 and 2023 as well as lowered its earnings forecast for the full-year 2022.

Looking ahead, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $1.96 to $2.16 per share for fiscal 2021 and $2.42 to $2.62 per share for fiscal 2023.

The company also lowered its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022 to a range of $1.93 to $2.13 per share from the prior guidance range of $2.03 to $2.23 per share.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.04 per share for fiscal 2021 and $2.16 per share for fiscal 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $14.37 million or $0.20 per share, higher than $4.89 million or $0.07 per share in the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues for the quarter increased to $286.75 million from $263.56 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $290.92 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.