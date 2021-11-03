Markets
AVA

Avista Confirms FY21, FY23 EPS Outlook; Cuts FY22 EPS Forecast - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, energy company Avista Corp. (AVA) confirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 and 2023 as well as lowered its earnings forecast for the full-year 2022.

Looking ahead, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $1.96 to $2.16 per share for fiscal 2021 and $2.42 to $2.62 per share for fiscal 2023.

The company also lowered its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022 to a range of $1.93 to $2.13 per share from the prior guidance range of $2.03 to $2.23 per share.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.04 per share for fiscal 2021 and $2.16 per share for fiscal 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $14.37 million or $0.20 per share, higher than $4.89 million or $0.07 per share in the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues for the quarter increased to $286.75 million from $263.56 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $290.92 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular