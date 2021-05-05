Avista Confirms FY21, FY22, FY23 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, energy company Avista Corp. (AVA) confirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Looking ahead, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $1.96 to $2.16 per share for fiscal 2021, $2.18 to $2.38 per share for fiscal 2022 and $2.42 to $2.62 per share for fiscal 2023.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.10 per share for fiscal 2021 and $2.30 per share for fiscal 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.