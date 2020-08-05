Avista Confirms FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, energy company Avista Corp. (AVA) confirmed its earnings per share guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.95 per share.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it COVID-19 impacts at Avista Utilities of increased operating expenses, including bad debt, reduced industrial loads, and increased interest expense, will be mostly offset by expected tax benefits from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and other efforts to identify cost reduction opportunities.

