Avista To Begin Gas Main Installation On Old Melrose Road, Traffic Impact Expected

(RTTNews) - Avista (AVA), in partnership with Canyon Pipeline Inc., will begin installing 8,250 feet of 6-inch polyethylene gas main pipe on Wednesday, August 6 at 7:30 AM.

The project is designed to strengthen the natural gas system and improve service reliability in Roseburg, Oregon.

The work will affect traffic along Old Melrose Road and is expected to last two to three months, with crews operating Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Avista expressed appreciation for the community's patience during the construction period and encouraged residents with questions to contact the utility at (800) 227-9187.

Tuesday, AVA closed at $38.25, up 0.13%, and is currently trading at $38.25, up 0.03%, on the NYSE.

