Avis Partners With Waymo To Launch Autonomous Ride-Hailing In Dallas By 2026

(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group (CAR) has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with self-driving technology leader Waymo to support the launch and expansion of a fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Dallas.

As Waymo's fleet operations partner, Avis will handle vehicle readiness, maintenance, infrastructure, and depot operations, while Waymo will manage its app-based service and autonomous driving technology. Public rollout is expected in 2026, with initial testing already underway.

The partnership marks Avis's evolution from a traditional rental car company to a key player in mobility infrastructure and fleet management for autonomous services.

CEO Brian Choi highlighted this collaboration as a transformative step toward scaled autonomous mobility. Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana emphasized their shared goal to offer safe, seamless transportation, beginning in Dallas with plans for broader city expansion in the future.

CAR currently trades at $202.72, or 1.61% lower on the NasdaqGS.

