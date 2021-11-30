Avis May Have More Road to Drive

For those who remembered the Hertz trajectory (HTZ), seeing Avis (CAR) jolt upwards was like déjà vu. In early November 2021 and a few days after Hertz announced a large order of Tesla (TSLA) vehicles for its growing fleet, Avis released its Q3 earnings report. It’s safe to say the car rental company handedly beat Wall Street’s expectations, bolstered by a global economic reopening and an auto chip shortage that allowed for higher rental prices. (See Top Smart Score Stocks on TipRanks)

While the vast majority of analysts are either neutral or bearish on the stock, Hamzah Mazari of Jefferies Group published a report teeming with confidence. Even after Avis’ recent spike in price, wherein it climbed about 108% on November 1, he still strongly believes in the company’s wide operating leverage and healthy balance sheet.

Mazari rated the stock a Buy and bullishly raised his price target to $333. This target comes as a considerable update from his previous $100. The higher target now represents a possible 12-month upside of 9.12%.

The five-star analyst elaborated on his position, writing that for all intents and purposes, Avis is a segment in a “functional oligopoly with greater supply demand discipline and much higher margins.” Mazari asserts that the industry has “structurally changed,” and thus the valuation should be reevaluated appropriately, well above its historical multiples.

Moreover, CAR is experiencing high levels of free cash flow, providing it with ample funds to allocate for share repurchases. Additionally, the stock’s commercial business has recovered only about 40% of its pre-pandemic performance, and as such has room to grow and markets to further saturate.

Mazari went on to state that the recent deals and partnerships between automotive and technology companies with car rental firms show an understanding of their logistical prowess and asset rich businesses. Supporting his claim, he added that “there’s something to be said for a sector that can buy and sell ~100k cars during peak / off-peak season and finance it through low-cost asset-backed securities structures.”

For the most part, these partnerships are in their early stages, and additional benefits and opportunities are expected to follow.

On TipRanks, CAR has an analyst rating consensus of Moderate Sell, based on 1 Buy, 1 Hold, and 4 Sell ratings. The average Avis price target is $225.83, reflecting a potential 12-month downside of 26%. CAR closed trading Monday at a price of $305.16 per share.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.