Avis Budget's Pricing Recovery Signals Improving Industry Discipline

Avis Budget Group CAR appears to be benefiting from a meaningful recovery in pricing trends as tighter fleet management strategies begin improving conditions across the rental vehicle industry. A major takeaway from the company’s latest quarterly commentary was the return of positive pricing growth in the Americas segment, the first in several quarters. Rather than aggressively pursuing volume expansion, the company focused on aligning fleet supply more carefully with demand, improving vehicle utilization and preserving pricing quality.

The strategy appears to be producing operational benefits. Fleet reductions, combined with stronger-than-expected used-vehicle demand, allowed the company to accelerate fleet normalization while improving depreciation trends. Operational execution also remained strong despite weather disruptions, recall-related challenges and geopolitical uncertainty affecting travel markets. Importantly, utilization levels reached some of the strongest first-quarter levels seen in more than a decade.

Beyond short-term pricing improvements, the company continues investing in long-term mobility initiatives such as Avis First and its autonomous vehicle partnership with Waymo. However, the current recovery story still depends heavily on disciplined industry-wide supply management. If competitors maintain rational fleet behavior and travel demand remains resilient through the summer season, improving pricing trends could continue supporting earnings recovery for the remainder of the year.

Relevant Industry Peers

Hertz Global Holdings HTZ remains one of the most closely watched peers within the U.S. vehicle rental industry. Like Avis Budget, Hertz Global Holdings has been focusing on fleet optimization, utilization improvement, and pricing recovery after a prolonged period of industry disruption. However, Hertz Global Holdings continues facing pressure tied to vehicle residual values and financing costs.

United Rentals URI also provides an interesting comparison because fleet management and utilization discipline remain central to its operating model. Although United Rentals operates in equipment rentals rather than passenger vehicles, the company similarly benefits from disciplined asset allocation and pricing strategies. In many ways, United Rentals demonstrates how effective utilization management can strengthen profitability even during uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

CAR’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has gained 14% year to date against the industry’s 9.6% decline.

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From a valuation standpoint, CAR trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31X, which is well above the industry average of 14.32X. It carries a Value Score of B.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been on the decline over the past 30 days.

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CAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.