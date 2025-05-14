Avis Budget Stock Price Increases 6% Since Reporting Loss in Q1

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported a loss of $14.35 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of $5.72. Notably, it had reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.21 in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $2.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and declined 4.7% year over year.

The stock witnessed 5.8% growth since the earnings release on May 7 despite dismal earnings and revenue results.

CAR shares have lost 12.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 13.8% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 11.4%.

Avis Budget’s Segmental Revenues

Revenues from the Americas amounted to $1.9 billion, indicating a fall of 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The metric met our estimate.

International revenues were $523 million, declining 6% on a year-over-year basis. The figure missed our estimation of $573 million.

CAR’s Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $93 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $12 million. The Americas segment reported adjusted EBITDA of negative $67 million against EBITDA of $44 million in the year-ago quarter. Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was negative $3 million against the year-ago quarter’s EBITDA of negative $15 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of CAR

Avis Budget exited the first quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $516 million compared with $534 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Corporate debt amounted to $5.9 billion compared with $5.4 billion in the preceding quarter.

CAR generated $619 million in net cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow utilized was $492 million. Capital expenditure was $37 million.

Avis Budget carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS of $4.37 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and gained 9% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Revenues of $3.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2% and grew 8.3% year over year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH posted impressive first-quarter 2024 results.

CLH’s earnings of $1.09 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9% but decreased 15.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 4% on a year-over-year basis.

