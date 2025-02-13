Avis Budget Stock Price Decreases 7% Since Reporting Loss in Q4

Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s CAR stock has declined 6.8% since reporting fourth-quarter 2024 results. This fall can be attributed to dismal earnings and revenue performances.

CAR reported a loss of 23 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 96 cents. Notably, it had reported earnings per share (EPS) of $7.1 in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $2.7 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 2% year over year.

CAR shares have lost 21.6% in the past three months compared with a 5.9% decline in the industry and against 2.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Avis Budget’s Segmental Revenues

Revenues from the Americas amounted to $2.1 billion, marking a fall of 2% from the year-ago quarter. The metric met our estimate.

International revenues were $593 million, down 1% on a year-over-year basis. The figure missed our projection of $633 million.

CAR’s Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $101 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $311 million. The Americas segment reported adjusted EBITDA of negative $63 million against EBITDA of $309 million in the year-ago quarter. Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was negative $11 million against the year-ago quarter’s EBITDA of $28 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of CAR

Avis Budget exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $534 million compared with $602 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Corporate debt amounted to $5.4 billion compared with $6 billion in the preceding quarter.

CAR generated $772 million in net cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow amounted to $554 million. Capital expenditure was $71 million.

Earnings Snapshot

Insperity, Inc. NSP reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.

NSP’s adjusted earnings (excluding 27 cents from non-recurring items) of 5 cents per share outpaced the consensus estimate by more than 100% but decreased 93.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1% and increased 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Corpay CPAY posted mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results.

CPAY’s EPS of $5.36 beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 20.7% year over year. The total revenues of $1 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but grew 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.51 beat the consensus mark by 1.2% and gained 14.6% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.1% and declined marginally on a year-over-year basis.

