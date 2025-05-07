Markets
CAR

Avis Budget Posts Q1 Net Loss Amid Rising Vehicle Costs

May 07, 2025 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) a provider of mobility solutions, Wednesday reported a net loss of $505 million for the first quarter of 2025, widening from a net loss of $114 million in the same period last year. The loss per share was $14.35, compared to $3.21 a year earlier.

Revenues declined slightly to $2.43 billion from $2.55 billion, while total expenses surged to $3.11 billion from $2.69 billion. A sharp increase in vehicle depreciation and lease charges, which rose to $1.06 billion from $636 million, contributed significantly to the quarter's losses.

CAR closed Wednesday's trading at $100.50 up $3.21 or 3.30 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.