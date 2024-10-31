Avis Budget options imply 11.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Avis Budget (CAR) is 1.4x normal with calls leading puts 3:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.9%, or $9.87, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.7%.
