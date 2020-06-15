Avis Budget Names Joe Ferraro CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) said that it has appointed Joe Ferraro, who has been serving as interim Chief Executive Officer, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Joe Ferraro assumed the role of interim Chief Executive Officer of Avis Budget Group at the start of 2020. Ferraro, a long-time Avis Budget executive, most recently spent five years as President of the Americas division.

The company also announced that Bernardo Hees, who has been serving as Independent Chairman of the Board, has been appointed as Executive Chairman.

