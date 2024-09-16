Avis Budget Gr's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Avis Budget Gr.

Looking at options history for Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $107,520 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $705,127.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $100.0 for Avis Budget Gr over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Avis Budget Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Avis Budget Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Avis Budget Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.6 $8.5 $8.6 $75.00 $130.9K 98 214 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $73.00 $116.2K 330 174 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $9.0 $8.6 $9.0 $70.00 $104.4K 200 199 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $9.0 $8.2 $9.0 $70.00 $74.7K 200 83 CAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.0 $25.3 $26.0 $75.00 $52.0K 104 40

About Avis Budget Gr

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services. Its brands include Avis, Budget, and Zipcar. Avis is targeted to serve the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers. The company operates its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees. Zipcar is a car-sharing service that allows members to use the company-owned Zipcar fleet at an hourly rate. The company's largest region by revenue is the Americas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Avis Budget Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Avis Budget Gr Currently trading with a volume of 504,694, the CAR's price is up by 4.22%, now at $79.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

