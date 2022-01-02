Avis Budget Group's (NASDAQ:CAR) earnings growth rate lags the 108% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shareholders have seen the share price descend 23% over the month. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 797%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

While the stock has fallen 7.4% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Avis Budget Group moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CAR Earnings Per Share Growth January 2nd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Avis Budget Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Avis Budget Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 456% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 42% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Avis Budget Group (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

