Avis Budget Group Slides Despite Higher Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) shares are sliding more than 13 percent on Tuesday morning trade, despite the company reported profit for the fourth quarter, compared to loss last year. Revenue for the quarter surged 90 percent from the previous year.

The global provider of mobility solutions recorded fourth-quarter net profit of $382 million or $6.63 per share compared to net loss of $90 million or $1.29 per share. Excluding items, Avis Budget Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $7.08 per share for the period. Analysts were looking for $6.15 per share. Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.569 billion from $1.355 billion a year ago. Currently, shares are at $170.97, down 12.12 percent from the previous close of $194.71 on a volume of 1,694,007. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $40.25-$545.11 on average volume of 979,353.

