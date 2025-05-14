Avis Budget Group to Offer $500 Million in Senior Notes Due 2032

Avis Budget Group plans to offer $500 million in senior notes for corporate purposes, including debt repayment.

Quiver AI Summary

Avis Budget Group, Inc. announced its intention to offer $500 million in senior notes due in 2032 through its subsidiaries, Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and Avis Budget Finance, Inc. The offering is intended for qualified institutional buyers and will not be registered under the Securities Act. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repaying existing debt such as a floating rate term loan maturing in December 2025. This press release serves informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities. Forward-looking statements about the offering are subject to risks and uncertainties that may affect actual results.

Potential Positives

Avis Budget Group is raising $500 million through a private offering of senior notes, which can strengthen its financial position and liquidity.

The proceeds may be used for repaying existing indebtedness, potentially reducing interest expenses and improving cash flow.

The issuance of guaranteed senior unsecured notes showcases the company's creditworthiness and ability to attract institutional investors.

Potential Negatives

The company is seeking to raise $500 million through a private offering of senior notes, indicating a reliance on debt financing which may raise concerns about its financial health.

The use of proceeds from the notes includes repayment of existing indebtedness, suggesting potential liquidity issues or that the company is under financial strain.

The forward-looking statements are accompanied by significant risk and uncertainty disclosures, which may undermine investor confidence in the company's ability to execute its financial plans successfully.

FAQ

What is Avis Budget Group's recent announcement about?

Avis Budget Group announced a private offering of $500 million in senior notes due 2032 for general corporate purposes.

What will the proceeds from the senior notes be used for?

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repaying indebtedness and associated fees and expenses.

Who is eligible to purchase the senior notes?

The senior notes are offered only to qualified institutional buyers and certain persons outside the U.S. under Regulation S.

Are the senior notes registered under the Securities Act?

No, the senior notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and are offered as exempt securities.

Where is Avis Budget Group headquartered?

Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

$CAR Insider Trading Activity

$CAR insiders have traded $CAR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN KROMINGA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,066 shares for an estimated $196,270.

$CAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $CAR stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) (the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and Avis Budget Finance, Inc. (together, the “Issuers”), intend, subject to market and other customary conditions, to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2032 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Avis Budget Group, Inc. and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of indebtedness, including, without limitation, repayment of the Company’s floating rate term loan A maturing in December 2025 and a portion of its outstanding fleet debt, and to pay fees and expenses in connection therewith.





The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.





This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.







About Avis Budget Group







We are a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through our Avis and Budget brands, which have approximately 10,250 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through our Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network. We operate most of our car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operate primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. We are headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements regarding the Notes offering and the expected use of proceeds therefrom are “forward-looking statements” and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the offering on favorable terms, if at all, and general market conditions which might affect the offering. Additional information concerning these and other important risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.











Investor Relations Contact:









Media Relations Contact:











David Calabria, IR@avisbudget.com





Media Relations Team, ABGPress@edelman.com







