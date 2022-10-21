Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Avis Budget Group's (NASDAQ:CAR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Avis Budget Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$3.8b ÷ (US$26b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Avis Budget Group has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Transportation industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Avis Budget Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Avis Budget Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Avis Budget Group. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 23% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Avis Budget Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 337% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Avis Budget Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Avis Budget Group does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

