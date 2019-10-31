Markets
CAR

Avis Budget Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $189 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $2.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Avis Budget Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $223 million or $2.96 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $2.75 billion from $2.78 billion last year.

Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $223 Mln. vs. $265 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.96 vs. $3.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.64 -Revenue (Q3): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.78 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $9.0 - $9.2 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAR

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular