Avis Budget Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $674 million, or $10.45 per share. This compares with $45 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Avis Budget Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $693 million or $10.74 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 96.1% to $3.00 billion from $1.53 billion last year.

Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $693 Mln. vs. $79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.74 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.52 -Revenue (Q3): $3.00 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.