Avis Budget Group Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR):

-Earnings: -$481 million in Q2 vs. $62 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$6.91 in Q2 vs. $0.81 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Avis Budget Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$388 million or -$5.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$5.84 per share -Revenue: $0.76 billion in Q2 vs. $2.34 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.