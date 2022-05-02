Avis Budget Group Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR):

Earnings: $527 million in Q1 vs. -$170 million in the same period last year. EPS: $9.71 in Q1 vs. -$2.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Avis Budget Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $544 million or $9.99 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.45 per share Revenue: $2.43 billion in Q1 vs. $1.37 billion in the same period last year.

