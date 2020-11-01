Avis Budget Group, Inc. Just Recorded A 273% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.4% to hit US$1.5b. Avis Budget Group also reported a statutory profit of US$0.63, which was an impressive 273% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Avis Budget Group after the latest results. NasdaqGS:CAR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Avis Budget Group from five analysts is for revenues of US$7.30b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 58% to US$2.62. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.28b and losses of US$1.11 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Avis Budget Group even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

The consensus price target held steady at US$41.50, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Avis Budget Group analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$35.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Avis Budget Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Avis Budget Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 18%, well above its historical decline of 1.0% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.8% per year. So it looks like Avis Budget Group is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Avis Budget Group. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Avis Budget Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Avis Budget Group that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.