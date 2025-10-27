Avis Budget Group Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $359 million, or $10.11 per share. This compares with $237 million, or $6.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $3.51 billion from $3.48 billion last year.

Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $359 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.11 vs. $6.65 last year. -Revenue: $3.51 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.

