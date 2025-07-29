Avis Budget Group Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $4 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $3.039 billion from $3.048 billion last year.

Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4 Mln. vs. $14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $3.039 Bln vs. $3.048 Bln last year.

