Avis Budget Group Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $35 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $4 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $2.998 billion from $3.039 billion last year.

Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35 Mln. vs. $4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $2.998 Bln vs. $3.039 Bln last year.

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