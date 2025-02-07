Avis Budget Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Report Date and Conference Call Details

Avis Budget Group will report Q4 2024 results on February 11, 2025, with a conference call on February 12.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. announced it will release its fourth quarter 2024 results after market close on February 11, 2025, and hold a conference call for institutional investors on February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Investors can participate by accessing the call online or by phone, with a replay available afterward. The company, headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., is a major global provider of mobility solutions through its Avis, Budget, and Zipcar brands, operating about 10,250 rental locations worldwide.

Potential Positives

Avis Budget Group is preparing to report its fourth quarter 2024 results, which indicates ongoing business activity and transparency with investors.

The scheduled conference call for institutional investors demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with its shareholders and providing them with timely updates on financial performance.

The availability of both web and telephone replay options for the conference call shows that Avis Budget Group prioritizes accessibility and communication with investors.

With approximately 10,250 rental locations in around 180 countries, Avis Budget Group's extensive network highlights its global presence and operational scale in the mobility solutions market.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks any specific financial forecasts or performance metrics, which may raise concerns about transparency and investor confidence ahead of the results announcement.

FAQ

When will Avis Budget Group announce its fourth quarter 2024 results?

Avis Budget Group will report its fourth quarter 2024 results after the market close on February 11th, 2025.

What time is the Avis Budget Group conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for February 12th, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

How can investors access the conference call?

Investors can access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com or by dialing (877)-407-2991.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a web replay will be available on the Avis Budget Group website, along with a telephone replay from February 12th to February 26th, 2025.

Where is Avis Budget Group headquartered?

Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

$CAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $CAR stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc.



(NASDAQ: CAR)



announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter 2024 results after the market close on Tuesday, February 11



th



, 2025, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 12



th



, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.





Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on February 12



th



, 2025, until 10:00 p.m. on February 26



th



at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13751081.







About Avis Budget Group







Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have approximately 10,250 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.







Contact:







David Calabria





IR@avisbudget.com



