AVIS BUDGET GROUP Earnings Results: $CAR Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVIS BUDGET GROUP ($CAR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, beating estimates of -$0.65 by $0.42. The company also reported revenue of $2,710,000,000, missing estimates of $2,749,071,196 by $-39,071,196.
AVIS BUDGET GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of AVIS BUDGET GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 307,000 shares (+180.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,890,130
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 273,550 shares (+172.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,960,244
- ING GROEP NV added 245,800 shares (+310.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,813,938
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 227,070 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,889,061
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 221,456 shares (+139.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,851,568
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 208,749 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,284,324
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 150,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,163,565
