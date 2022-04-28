Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Avis Budget Group (CAR) closed the most recent trading day at $273.05, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the car rental company had gained 8.24% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Avis Budget Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. On that day, Avis Budget Group is projected to report earnings of $3.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 843.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion, up 59.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.62 per share and revenue of $10.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.58% and +12.57%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher. Avis Budget Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Avis Budget Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.46, so we one might conclude that Avis Budget Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CAR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Business - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

