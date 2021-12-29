Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Avis Budget Group (CAR) closed at $206.56, marking a -1.78% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the car rental company had lost 23.41% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Avis Budget Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.87, up 1730.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.46 billion, up 81.92% from the year-ago period.

CAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.95 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +453.46% and +69.84%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.24% higher. Avis Budget Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Avis Budget Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.04.

Investors should also note that CAR has a PEG ratio of 0.51 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Business - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

