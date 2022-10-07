Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know

Avis Budget Group (CAR) closed the most recent trading day at $175.63, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the car rental company had gained 13.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 6.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Avis Budget Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Avis Budget Group is projected to report earnings of $15.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.55 billion, up 18.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $47.02 per share and revenue of $11.94 billion, which would represent changes of +109.07% and +28.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Avis Budget Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Avis Budget Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.69.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



