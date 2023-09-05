Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Avis Budget Group (CAR) closed at $211.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the car rental company had lost 5.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Avis Budget Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Avis Budget Group is projected to report earnings of $13.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.59 billion, up 1.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $36.92 per share and revenue of $12.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.4% and +0.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.41% lower. Avis Budget Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Avis Budget Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.55.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.