Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Avis Budget Group (CAR) reached $121.11, with a -0.93% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

The car rental company's shares have seen an increase of 16.05% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Avis Budget Group in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$2.45, signifying a 131.74% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.54 billion, down 0.67% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $15.55 per share and a revenue of $12.05 billion, indicating changes of -63.05% and +0.37%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.11% lower. Avis Budget Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Avis Budget Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.49, so one might conclude that Avis Budget Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, positioning it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.