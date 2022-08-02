Avis Budget Group (CAR) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Increase Y/Y

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $15.94 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.4% and surged more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $3.24 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.2% and improved 36.7% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and strong demand.

Revenues by Segment

Americas segment’s revenues of $2.57 billion were up 30% year over year. The segment contributed to 79% of total revenues.

International segment’s revenues of $677 million were up 71% year over year. The segment contributed to 20.9% of total revenues.

Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was at $1,205 million, up 93% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.1% compared with 26.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for Americas was $1,041 million, up 64% year over year. The uptick was backed by strong pricing and increased demand.

Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was $183 million, up more than 100% year over year. The uptick was backed by strong pricing and volume.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Avis Budget exited second-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $579 million compared with $550 million at the end of the prior quarter. Corporate debt was $4.65 billion compared with $4.71 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

CAR generated $1.23 billion of net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $510 million and capital expenditures were $30 million in the reported quarter.

